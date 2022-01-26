Datagrok and TetraScience Announce Partnership to Help Customers Deepen Understanding of Diseases by Advancing AI/ML and Data Visualization

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Datagrok, a web-based data analytics platform used by some of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to enable customers to utilize TetraScience's Tetra Data as a trusted source for data-driven advanced analytics.

"Datagrok innovates how users visualize, explore, and model complex data," says Alan Millar, Vice President of Business Development for TPN. "The combination of Tetra Data and Datagrok's integrated capabilities for data access, visualization, exploration, augmentation, and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques will enable users to more quickly derive actionable insights for improved modelling, workflows, and ultimately, therapeutic development."

While there is innovation potential in advanced analytics and visualizations, most scientific data is unusable for these purposes because it is produced in hundreds of incompatible data formats. Tetra Data can be used immediately for advanced data analytics because it engineers incompatible data forms into a universally adoptable, accessible format that is comprehensive, containing raw data, processed results, and context.

"By partnering with TetraScience, Datagrok can automatically ingest Tetra Data so that customers can analyze massive datasets with incredible speed and ease on our platform" says Andrew Skalkin, Founder and CEO of Datagrok. "Our platform is purpose built for exploratory data analysis, advanced visualizations, scientific computations, machine learning, security, governance, and collaboration. We are thrilled to partner with TetraScience and use Tetra Data to help customers accelerate drug delivery."

"In order to unlock the potential of life science R&D labs and dramatically accelerate discovery, we must capitalize on the power of AI and data science. A precondition to enabling these capabilities is moving the industry away from a legacy data model of silos and point-to-point integrations, to a native and unified cloud-based data paradigm," explains Patrick Grady, Chief Executive Officer, TetraScience. "By joining the Tetra Partner Network, Datagrok helps enable the life sciences industry to accelerate discoveries that can help improve lives."

Learn more about the benefits of the Datagrok and TetraScience partnership .

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Datagrok

Datagrok is a web-based data analytics platform designed to help people understand their data. It does so by providing an end-to-end solution for data access, data augmentation, exploratory data analysis, advanced visualizations, scientific computations, machine learning, security, governance, and collaboration. With Datagrok, users can configure, rearrange, cross-link data, compute various properties, and visualize data on the fly, all of that without leaving the platform and at the speed previously unheard of. The platform is easily extensible with custom connectors, visualizations, predictive models, scientific computations, support for scientific domains such as cheminformatics or bioinformatics, fit-for-purpose applications, and there is a rich ecosystem of open-source extensions. Thanks to the performance, flexibility, and biochemical intelligence, Datagrok is trusted by some of the largest pharmaceutical companies to power data-driven drug discovery and clinical research.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datagrok-and-tetrascience-announce-partnership-to-help-customers-deepen-understanding-of-diseases-by-advancing-aiml-and-data-visualization-301468296.html

SOURCE TETRASCIENCE