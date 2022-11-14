Dataiku Enhances Its Partner Network to Accelerate Everyday AI

Spanning more than 50 countries and 3,000 Dataiku certifications, the enhanced Dataiku Partner Network will help partners build, launch, and sell solutions more quickly and easily

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI , today announced it has enhanced the Dataiku Partner Network to help partners build joint offerings and go-to-market capabilities for co-sales, service delivery, and resell routes to market to serve companies on their AI journey better. Members of this Partner Network will work with Dataiku to build a world-class partner ecosystem that delivers high-value AI and ML offerings at scale.

Today, the Dataiku Partner Network has a global reach across over 50 countries with 3,000 (and growing) Dataiku certifications. The network includes over 325 cloud, ISV, systems integrator, and resell partners, including today's leading AI innovators – AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, Deloitte, Capgemini, Slalom, and many others.

"Dataiku is committed to helping enterprises derive more value from their data," said David Tharp, SVP of Ecosystems and Alliances at Dataiku. "We're building a network of market-leading aligned organizations that bring the power of AI and ML to customers and prospects to make a powerful impact on the bottom line. Whether a technology, resell, or services partner, the expanded Dataiku Partner Network is designed to help our partners and their customers achieve the extraordinary."

The Dataiku Partner Network was created to build a legion of AI partners of all types, including technology partners who are now able to offer an AI platform that works seamlessly with their own platform; resell partners looking to expand their product portfolio with a leading AI platform that their customers need; and services partners who can support their client's adoption of the Dataiku platform to use their data across a broader set of users than was ever before available.

Members of the enhanced Dataiku Partner Network will enjoy benefits such as:

New partner tiering model with badges to showcase expertise and achievements

Early insights into important Dataiku product and company announcements

Exclusive access to Dataiku training, sales enablement, and events

Richer onboarding support to accelerate business goals

Spur demand generation with marketing assets, programs, and campaigns

More information on the Dataiku Partner Network is available at https://www.dataiku.com/partners/ .

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

