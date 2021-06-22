Dataiku Launches in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku , a leading AI and machine learning platform, announced today that it is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This availability opens the door for AWS customers to take advantage of Dataiku's easy-to-use visual interface to build data pipelines, prepare data and build and deploy machine learning models on their cloud.

Anyone with an AWS account can now purchase Dataiku—a leader in enterprise AI and support for elastic cloud computing—through their AWS account in just a few clicks, removing the barrier of new contracts or legal hassles when starting their journey to enterprise AI at scale.

"We believe that every company, no matter how large or small, can benefit from AI/ML products like ours – launching in AWS Marketplace only makes that easier," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "Now, more organizations will be able to leverage AI to automate key business processes, allowing customers to make smarter, faster decisions and deliver better customer experiences."

Customers who use Dataiku through AWS have seamless access to data stored on AWS with read and write access to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and managed SQL services. This access can enable users to easily scale data pipelines and machine learning processes by leveraging compute clusters like Amazon EMR and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), through either visual components or a coding language of choice; connect, visualize, transform and analyze datasets using Amazon Redshift with visual recipes or custom SQL code; and build, deploy and manage Amazon SageMaker models and endpoints collaboratively from Dataiku. Customers can also easily leverage the AWS Machine Learning Services to include computer vision or text analytics seamlessly into their Dataiku projects.

Dataiku's push-down architecture and elastic integrations take advantage of native cloud computing resources to both push down work to cloud computing resources like Spark and Kubernetes and also automatically spin up and spin down compute resources for the data preparation, model building and model scoring jobs orchestrated on Dataiku, so customers only pay for what they need.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog where customers can find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services. It includes thousands of software listings and simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and numerous deployment methods.

