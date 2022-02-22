DATAMARK Announces Third Annual Virtual Conference: DATAMARK Orbit

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announces its third annual virtual conference: DATAMARK Orbit. The three-day event will focus on the latest innovations, standards and best practices, and personal stories related to public safety GIS. The complimentary virtual event supports DATAMARK's mission to educate and advocate for the public safety and GIS communities as they transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). DATAMARK Orbit will take place from March 22 – 24, 2022, with sessions occurring between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT) daily.

"Our team is comprised of former dispatchers, 9-1-1 directors and GIS professionals who have made DATAMARK the authority on GIS data for public safety," said Jason Bivens, ENP, General Manager, DATAMARK. "For this year's virtual conference, DATAMARK Orbit, our team has tapped into this experience and built upon two successful conferences, as well as national education efforts like monthly webinars and in-person workshops, to present a program based on insights into the community we serve. With 18 sessions over three days, DATAMARK Orbit is sure to inspire the public safety and GIS communities to innovate and create."

DATAMARK Orbit highlights include:

- Notable Guest Speakers: The 2022 agenda features industry leaders in the public safety and GIS communities, including keynote speakers Brooks Shannon, Interoperability Program Manager for the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) and George Keleman, Executive Director for the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT).

- Audience-Informed Sessions: DATAMARK Orbit includes 18 sessions covering relevant and diverse topics, including Indoor Mapping, Next Generation 9-1-1 Data Development, Color Theory in the PSAP and more.

- Certified Geographic Information Systems Professional (GISP) or Emergency Number Professional (ENP) Sponsorship: Registered attendees who sign up for the GISP or ENP raffle can win coverage of all test fees and certification costs for GISP or ENP certification. The raffle can be entered at https://form.jotform.com/220307295884057.

- Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Prizes: National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week takes place the week of April 10 – 16, 2022. Attendees of DATAMARK Orbit have the opportunity to nominate their local PSAP to win gift baskets and 24 hours of catering. Winners will be announced at the conference closing ceremony. Additional information on how to nominate can be found at https://form.jotform.com/210884772679068.

Additional information and registration details can be accessed via the conference website: https://www.eventsquid.com/event/15763

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

