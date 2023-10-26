DATAMARK Selected by Allegany County, Maryland, to Increase Location Intelligence Indoors Through Innovative Indoor Mapping Technology

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that the firm has been selected by Allegany County, Maryland, to provide indoor mapping services and solutions designed to increase situational awareness and public safety indoors. The three-year contract will include the conversion of existing floorplans to indoor data models, as well as the indoor data collection of 25 high occupancy buildings within the County. The refined data will then be imported to INSIDE, DATAMARK's cloud-native indoor mapping solution, for seamless integration into CAD (computer-aided dispatch) systems and collaborative use between dispatchers, first responders and facility managers within the County.

"DATAMARK INSIDE provides end-to-end indoor mapping solutions designed to enable collaboration between public safety officials, schools and facility managers," said Rob Sterner, Vice President and Director of DATAMARK. "Allegany County has long embraced technology and innovation when it comes to public safety, and this three-year contract builds upon a long-standing relationship dating back to 2019, when they first partnered with DATAMARK to conduct GIS data aggregation and reconciliation."

"The DATAMARK indoor mapping services and solutions are game-changing for public safety and something I never thought I'd see in my career," added Roger Bennett, MS, Deputy Director, Allegany County, Maryland, Department of Emergency Services. "I am impressed by the innovation and potential of this technology."

DATAMARK's end-to-end indoor mapping solutions allow users to leverage highly accurate and robust indoor data for collaborative use between first responders, PSAP (public safety answering point) personnel, and facility managers. These solutions have the power to create safer spaces and peace of mind for building occupants by combining this data with the tools to facilitate effective exit planning, easy access to emergency assets and improved incident response.

