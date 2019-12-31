DATAMARK Talks Straight on the Option of Outsourcing to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DATAMARK, a leading business process outsourcing company, recently released a document that offers an insider's look into what it's like to outsource to Mexico. Simply titled, "Should You Outsource to Mexico?" the guide gives a balanced assessment of the advantages and challenges associated with establishing operations across the border. The full paper is now live on DATAMARK.net.

The release is part of DATAMARK Insights, a comprehensive library that includes reports, guides, videos, case studies, and industry-specific content to help leaders of large organizations develop strategies that drive quality, efficiency, and profit by leveraging the latest data-driven approaches.

"Should You Outsource to Mexico" goes point-by-point, addressing the greatest concerns decisionmakers have when determining whether to outsource and where to base operations, including issues like cost, reliability, and cultural differences, so it's easier for businesses to perform their own assessments as to whether outsourcing to Mexico is viable.

"We don't promote one outsourcing option over others," says DATAMARK Vice President of Client Solutions, Nina Brown, whose company has facilities in the United States, Mexico, and India. "It's always about finding the right fit based on an organization's needs and objectives. Mexico offers benefits that are commonly associated with outsourcing, such as reduced overhead and lower labor cost, but differs from alternatives in that cultural barriers are minimized and the talent pool is filled with highly-educated and bilingual people who can help brands provide better service."

Companies stand to save 329 percent on utilities, 140 percent on Internet connectivity, and as much as 400 percent on space when leveraging a facility in Mexico as opposed to one in the U.S., the report says, drawing upon data from Numbeo, and labor is only a fraction of the cost. Concerns like infrastructure are also addressed, which the paper refers to as "incredibly solid."

"Close proximity is a huge benefit too," Brown adds. "We're headquartered in El Paso, Texas and our facilities in Mexico are right across the border, so it's easy to visit the site as needed."

Even still, sometimes companies want greater oversight, in which case onshore or on-site outsourcing might be better solutions, Brown explains. She also notes that organizations exploring outsourcing to Mexico should make sure they're partnering up with a company that has a long track record of operating across the border in order to get more realistic estimates of costs and ensure a smooth transition.

"We've been providing outsourcing services in Mexico for over 25 years," she adds. "We've developed processes, systems, and relationships in our nearshore facilities, which leads to better outcomes for our clients."

Organizations interested in learning more about outsourcing to Mexico and those in need of a comprehensive assessment to identify the best solutions for their objectives are encouraged to visit DATAMARK.net.

About the Company:

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. DATAMARK serves Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and other large enterprises at our delivery centers worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, and India, offering a wide range of outsourced back-office services, including call center services; high-volume digital mailroom and mail center management; and data entry, document processing and document management, and business engineering services.

