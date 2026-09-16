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16.09.2026 18:05:07

DataMEDS AI Stock Surges 452% After Completing Helomics Acquisition

(RTTNews) - DataMEDS AI, Inc. (MEDS) is up 452.47 percent, gaining $7.33 to $8.95 on Wednesday. The move comes after the company announced yesterday that it has completed the acquisition of Helomics Corp. from Axe Compute, expanding its healthcare technology operations into oncology diagnostics and laboratory services.

DataMEDS AI is currently trading at $8.95, up from the previous close of $1.62 after opening at $4.04 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $4.00 and $12.31 during the session, with trading volume at 148.00 million shares versus an average volume of 1.27 million.

The acquisition includes a CLIA/CAP-certified clinical laboratory, equipment, Predictive Oncology's CRO central laboratory services business and $1.5 million in cash. DataMEDS plans to expand Helomics' operations into cancer screening, broader molecular profiling and additional laboratory services.

DataMEDS shares have traded between $0.82 and $75.00 over the past 52 weeks.

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