22.04.2024 19:47:18

Datamine expands asset management solutions with Samtech acquisition

Datamine is expanding its asset management solution offerings through parent company Vela’s acquisition of Samtech. Based in Santiago, Chile, Samtech is a supplier of fleet management, machine performance, and telematics software and hardware. Samtech serves a variety of industries including mining, construction, and rental fleets in the Latin American market. Samtech’s fleet management solution enables deployment of a comprehensive management suite that combines operational, logistic, and administrative data. It allows the creation of customized business process rules, supporting decision-making and continuous improvement for heavy, light, and ancillary vehicles. The system is scalable from small fleets right up to thousands of mobile assets in large organizations.Datamine will distribute Samtech products to the mining industry globally, complementing its existing Sodep Minetrack dispatch solution with Samtech’s overarching monitoring system for all equipment types, along with new capability to design and manufacture specialist sensors for data collection.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Management Solutions Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 1 650,00 3,77% Management Solutions Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes zum Handelsende höher-- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte starteten überwiegend freundlich in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen