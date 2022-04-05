Dataminr Bolsters Corporate Product Offering with New Capabilities

Following a year of high growth and strategic acquisitions, Dataminr expands its product offering for corporate enterprises

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , the leading real-time information discovery platform, today introduced new capabilities integrated into Dataminr Pulse, its corporate risk product relied on by more than two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. Dataminr Pulse delivers the earliest indication of critical risks, and its new advanced geovisualization and intuitive collaboration workflow capabilities allows enterprises to collaborate and manage responses to crises effectively with rich visual context.

Following its successful $475M growth capital financing, Dataminr made two strategic acquisitions in 2021, UK-based, WatchKeeper, a data geovisualization platform, and Copenhagen-based, Krizo, a real-time crisis response platform, which are now fully integrated into Dataminr Pulse and available to all customers. Dataminr's expanded product offering comes as the company continues its rapid geographical expansion across Europe. In the last year, Dataminr has grown its international team by 45%, adding top talent in the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Australia, Canada and most recently, Germany and France. In support of that expansion, Dataminr has also launched a fully localized product suite in the French and German languages as well as two new Dataminr entities in the region, Dataminr France SAS and Dataminr Germany GmbH.

"Dataminr Pulse has gained rapid adoption across the corporate enterprise – spanning teams focused on corporate security, as well as those focused on reputation risk and crisis management, cyber threat detection and business intelligence. We're excited to advance our industry-leading capabilities with this new product release, and bring them to new international markets," said Jason Edelboim, President and COO of Dataminr.

The fully integrated Dataminr Pulse product is now available to current and prospective customers looking for a personalized, visual, and context-rich experience, tailored to individual risk areas.

New capabilities include:

Geovisualization to allow customers to see layers of relevant data and how they interact, providing a more holistic view of the risk landscape. Users can also save custom views, individually or as compilations – allowing for the analysis of how an event unfolded over time.

to allow customers to see layers of relevant data and how they interact, providing a more holistic view of the risk landscape. Users can also save custom views, individually or as compilations – allowing for the analysis of how an event unfolded over time. Collaboration workflows to enable teams to work cross-functionally and in real time as well as manage responses to crises effectively. Teams can also prepare for any event, threat or incident before it occurs with tailored response playbook templates. Collaboration tools within the platform also allow for transparent workflow management so users can be more nimble and proactive in their response.

to enable teams to work cross-functionally and in real time as well as manage responses to crises effectively. Teams can also prepare for any event, threat or incident before it occurs with tailored response playbook templates. Collaboration tools within the platform also allow for transparent workflow management so users can be more nimble and proactive in their response. Reporting and analysis to provide stakeholders with clear records of successes and opportunities to improve during a high-stakes event. Pulse now keeps an active, minute-by-minute audit trail detailing how the team managed an event, threat or incident, creating the opportunity to review, analyze and learn from every event or business risk.

To learn more about Dataminr Pulse, visit here .

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 900+ employees across eight global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 250,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for five consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with its First Alert product for first response, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

