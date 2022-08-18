DATAPROPHET MAKES CB INSIGHTS ADVANCED MANUFACTURING 50

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataProphet, a world-leading AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) for manufacturing innovator has been listed in the CB Insights Advanced Manufacturing Top 50. The globally expanding AIaaS provider joins 49 other trailblazers in 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) applications, covering factory analytics & artificial intelligence (AI) to the industrial internet of things (IIoT) cybersecurity.

CB Insights recognized the awarded tech companies as "the top private advanced manufacturing companies working to promote faster, safer, more efficient, and more sustainable R&D and production."

Through an evidence-based approach, CB Insights selected 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 6k companies based on a number of interdependent factors. These included patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores measuring overall health and growth potential, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.

According to CB Insights, "South Africa-based DataProphet utilizes AI to collect data from across factory floor sources, like production equipment and internet of things (IoT) sensors, in order to find process efficiencies".

The Factory Analytics & AI winners circle comprises DataProphet, Canvass, Augmentir, MachineMetrics, MakinaRocks, Cognite, Seeq, and Tulip.

CEO Frans Cronje co-founded DataProphet in 2014, inspired by the significant, measurable value that deep learning applied as prescriptive AI could bring to local manufacturers. He saw that rather than merely predicting defects, technology, if modeled correctly, could leverage data factories already own to prevent the defect from occurring in the first place.

"The DataProphet team is doubly honored to be recognized for a second time by CB Insights. It strengthens our conviction in the value we are helping manufacturers to achieve along the digital maturity adoption curve—via a solid foundation for data-driven solutions towards autonomous manufacturing," stated Frans Cronje. "We take inclusion in the CBInsights Advanced Manufacturing Top 50 as further validation that DataProphet is moving in the right direction and has even more to contribute in the smart manufacturing space."

ABOUT DATAPROPHET

DataProphet is a venture-backed, high-growth AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) for manufacturing company with world-leading machine learning expertise for Manufacturing Excellence 4.0. DataProphet is recognized as a Technology Pioneer and Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and has won multiple industry awards. It was previously deemed by CB Insights to be amongst the hundred most promising private AI companies in the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dataprophet-makes-cb-insights-advanced-manufacturing-50-301608181.html

SOURCE DataProphet