Datassential Names Industry Veteran Dana Konwiser to Its Executive Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the nation's leading provider of data, insight, and research to the food & beverage industry, is pleased to announce that it's adding foodservice and technology veteran Dana Konwiser to its executive team as Sr. Vice President of Strategy.

Dana's resume includes 7 years at GrubHub, having first joined Aramark-owned subsidiary SeamlessWeb in 2009. At Seamless, Dana was instrumental in building successful operational and M&A strategies across the business, including the merger with GrubHub in 2013. Dana went on to lead GrubHub's restaurant facing sales and account management teams during the IPO and the launch of Grubhub's delivery services. Dana's foodservice experience also includes roles as Head of Sales and Head of Growth for SevenRooms and as a Consultant for BCG, where she worked closely with both food manufacturers and retailers. Dana earned her BS in Economics from The Wharton School. She has also studied other aspects of food at Le Cordon Bleu and NYU's Food Studies Department.

Datassential co-founder and CEO Jack Li notes, "We're excited to welcome Dana to Datassential. Her deep experience with operators, manufacturers and technology providers makes her the perfect fit to help our organization continue to lead the way in providing insight and innovation to our industry."

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading provider of Foodservice insights and analytics solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company helps food & beverage companies of all sizes and segments develop, launch, and sell their ideas, backed by the industry's best data. With intuitive software and its team of data and trend experts, Datassential empowers its customers to build craveable concepts, stay ahead of trends, streamline their sales processes, and revolutionize the way they do research.

For media requests please contact:

hello@datassential.com

312-655-0622

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datassential-names-industry-veteran-dana-konwiser-to-its-executive-team-301153470.html

SOURCE Datassential