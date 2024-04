DataStax acquires Langflow creator Logspace to aid gen AI app development

Database and related services provider DataStax is acquiring Logspace, creator of the open source package Langflow, for an undisclosed sum, in order to help developers build generative AI applications faster, it said Thursday.Langflow is an open-source, web-based no-code graphical user interface (GUI) that allows developers to visually prototype LangChain flows and iterate them to develop applications faster. LangChain is a modular framework for Python and JavaScript that simplifies the development of applications that are powered by generative AI language models or LLMs. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel