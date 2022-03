DataStax adds real-time data streaming to managed AstraDB service

DataStax is adding low-latency change data capture (CDC) capabilities to its AstraDB NoSQL database-as-a-service.Built on the open source Apache Pulsar project, DataStax is looking to help customers build low-latency data streaming capabilities into their applications. Originally built at Yahoo, Pulsar has emerged as an open source event streaming tool to rival Apache Kafka, which processes and delivers database changes in real-time and distributes the results to your choice of landing zone.To read this article in full, please click here