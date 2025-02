Dates of periodic information disclosure of AUGA group, AB for the year 2025 (investor calendar)

AUGA group, AB (legal entity code: 126264360, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter – the?Company) is planning to announce the results of the Company in the year 2025 as follows:

8 April 2025 Consolidated audited annual report for the year 2024 30?September 2025 Consolidated unaudited half-yearly report for the first six months of 2025



Contacts: ?

CFO of AUGA group, AB ?

Kristupas Baranauskas ?

+370 5 233 5340