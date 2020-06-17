DatVietVAC - Vietnam's leading entertainment group announces the launch of its modern streaming platform 'VieON'

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15th Jun 2020, DatVietVAC launches its new streaming service VieON following 4 years of development, marking the beginning of a new era for Vietnam's largest media, entertainment, and technology group.

Born out of a partnership with BCG Digital Ventures (BCGDV), the global corporate venture incubation and investment arm of Boston Consulting Group, the platform has positioned itself as Vietnam's most advanced OTT (over-the-top) platform, home to an unrivaled library of high-quality content. VieON is expected to integrate over 100 traditional TV channels and over 100,000 hours of copyrighted content. Additionally, top new titles will air first on VieON, including the hit series Gao Nep Gao Te (Season 2) and web drama - Hai Duong Trong Gio.

With the launch of VieON, DatVietVAC is helping to drive a new standard of streaming in the Vietnamese market, bringing a best-in-class experience across all platforms – mobile, SmartTVs, and on desktop.

Exisitng International OTT Platforms

International OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Iqiyi and WeTV have already found favour in Vietnam. However, there has been criticism in Vietnam that these platforms feature very little local content and prioritize content with international appeal. This strategy has meant that many Vietnamese viewers have had to look elsewhere for content that reflects their tastes.

A contentious issue in the debate over OTT platforms in Vietnam, many international players face criticism for evading regulations imposed on their Vietnamese counterparts, including issues of content licensing, censorship and taxation.

VieON: Evolution for the Local Market

As a new and local OTT platform, VieON has already stated its intention to become the foremost digital service for Vietnamese audiences. Its parent company, DatVietVAC was established in 1994, and quickly grew to be Vietnam's largest privately-owned TV and media company. Many of the company's previous series and shows, including Sieu Tri Tue and Gap Nep Gao Te have gone on to become staples of Vietnamese TV. Leveraging its understanding of local tastes, VieON aims to carve out a place for itself by focusing on content that will cater especially to Vietnamese audience and celebrate ruling Vietnamese culture and history.

However, the platform is also expected to feature a large library of international content, including recent blockbusters and series. VieON has made public its ambition to reach international markets including Southeast Asia, Korea, Taiwan, Mainland China and the US thanks to this diversified content.

An extensive library of 4K quality, in-demand content

A first for Vietnam, local audiences will be able to access copyrighted international content through VieON. The platform's library is set to include:

Over 100,000 hours of series and shows

Thousands of movies and dramas from Hollywood , Korea, China and Vietnam

, Korea, and Over a hundred international and local TV channels

A large, exclusive content library including: TV Series - Gao Nep Gao Te (Season 2), Web drama - Hai Duong Trong Gio , Original mini drama - Khong The Roi Mat with special casting of Jack J-97, along with special releases of Cay Tao No Hoa, Em Uoc Minh Cung Bay by Phan Dang Di and Ca Doi Lam Me by Nguyen Quang Dung , leading Vietnamese directors.

A new version with superior features

The new version of VieON has been given a launch time at 8pm on the 15th of June 2020. Through its partnership with BCG Digital Ventures and technology firm Akamai (a partner of Netflix), the updated platform promises an optimized user experience with 4 key commitments

High definition : a massive library of 4K quality content

: a massive library of quality content High speed: smooth playback, no delay, no lag

smooth playback, no delay, no lag High relevance : insightful recommendations tailored to each user

: insightful recommendations tailored to each user High accessibility: convenient and user friendly

To mark the occasion, DatVietVAC is holding a 3-day launch event starting from 8PM every day between the 15th and 17th of June. The experience, with participation from over 1,000 users, including influencers, artists, and partners worldwide, will be livestreamed on VieON and broadcasted on DatVietVAC-owned HTV2 Vie Channel, Vie Dramas, Vie GiaiTri.

Experience top-quality content on VieON

From the 15th of June, users will be able to upgrade to a VIP account to receive exclusive early access to series, shows and other high-quality content.

To celebrate the occasion, VieON is offering exclusive introductory offers to Vietnamese audiences. This includes a 4-month subscription for VND 66,000 – equivalent to VND 16,000 per month.

Stay tuned and be ready to experience exclusive, premier content at the launch of the new super app VieON, at 8PM, 15th- 17th June 2020.

