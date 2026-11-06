American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Aktie

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918692 / ISIN: US0240611030

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06.11.2026 15:13:56

Dauch Slips To Loss In Q3, Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Automotive supplier Dauch Corp. (DCH) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, despite significantly higher sales. Cost and interest expenses impacted the earnings.

Quarterly net loss was $45.3 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with net profit of $9.2 million, or $0.07 per share, a year before.

Excluding items, earnings per share fell to $0.22 from $0.30 in the prior year.

EBITDA increased to $268.7 million from $157.3 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $358.5 million from $195.7 million last year.

Net sales increased to $2.91 billion from $1.51 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For 2026, the company raised its sales forecast to $10.8 billion-$10.88 billion from $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion previously.

The company revised its adjusted EBITDA forecast to $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared with a previous range of $1.36 billion-$1.43 billion.

The outlook includes a partial-year contribution from Dowlais following the closing of the acquisition on February 3, 2026, the company said.

Shares of Dauch up 1.13% to $4.4700 in premarket trading after ending Thursday's session down 7.72%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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