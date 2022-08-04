Daughter Of Hiroshima Survivor, Looking for Watch Stolen From UN, To Show At G7 Summit - Documentary To Call Out To World "8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter" First Global Screening Event (...

With Over 480,000 Views on YouTube - "8:15 Hiroshima" Picked Up By Japanese Distributor Shin Nippon Films - Following Nationwide Theatrical Release Across Japan - Now Available Free During Anniversary of Hiroshima & Nagasaki Bombings.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Film 8:15 Hiroshima |From Father To Daughter announces Free Global Online Screening Event for 77th Anniversary of Atomic Bombings, available here: https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/815hiroshima.

"My mission as an artist is to unveil hidden truths about the human condition, give voice to the voiceless and to make the invisible, visible." - J.R. Heffelfinger

8:15 Hiroshima a film by American Director J.R. Heffelfinger , produced by Nini Le Huynh ( House of Cards alum) and Akiko Mikamo , the daughter of a hibakusha (nuclear bomb survivor), to illustrate her father's remarkable true story, message for peace and vision for a world without nuclear weapons.

Narrated in English with Japanese subtitles, this hybrid doc-narrative film weaves never before seen video and audio recordings of hibakusha Shinji Mikamo, evocative re-enactments (in Japanese with English subtitles), and archival images — "bringing the past into the present." (Modern Times Review)

"My father told me, 'I don't want anybody else to ever have to go through the agony of another nuclear war,' and asked me to spread his message to younger generations throughout the world," said Dr. Akiko Mikamo, Executive Producer of 8:15 Hiroshimaand Author of 8:15 – A True Story of Survival and Forgiveness from Hiroshima. https://815hiroshima.com

"My writing of the book and producing of the film was directly inspired by INSEAD education and vision of 'Force for Good'." - Dr. Mikamo

8:15 Hiroshima

2020, United States, 50 min

Director J.R. Heffelfinger

Executive Producer Akiko Mikamo

Producer: Nini Le Huynh

In association with: Runaway Horses

"A highly artistic work with a prayer for peace." - Asahi Family Newspaper

For more information/interview requests:

Email: info@815documentary.com

Website: https://www.815documentary.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daughter-of-hiroshima-survivor-looking-for-watch-stolen-from-un-to-show-at-g7-summit---documentary-to-call-out-to-world-815-hiroshima--from-father-to-daughter--first-global-screening-event-free-august-5-9-301599570.html

SOURCE Runaway Horses