Dave and Buster’s to Open 11 Units Across KSA, UAE, and Egypt

Announces international franchise partnership with Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just a few months after announcing its international expansion plans Dave & Buster’s inks its first multi-country, multi-unit deal.



"We couldn’t be more pleased and excited to announce our Partnership with Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to develop the Dave & Buster’s Brand across key West Asian Markets,” said Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer of Dave & Buster’s.

The Brand will begin its expansion with sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

"Dave & Buster’s is a preeminent entertainment brand, and this franchise partnership marks a strategic milestone for our organization as we continue expanding our entertainment and hospitality portfolio across the region,” said Mishal Alhokair, Deputy CEO of Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group.

To drive international expansion, Dave & Buster’s has developed key strategic initiatives that uniquely support global market penetration:

Customizable footprint to drive box economics in each market as required

Menu localization with high regional resonance

Proprietary, dynamic pricing model

Global marketing programs that are demographically agnostic and locally executable

Differentiated and unique amusement strategy and packages

Localized entertainment and 3rd day part programming

"With four decades of market leading experience, a seasoned leadership team, and a best-in-class support center infrastructure, Dave & Buster’s is ready to RUN THE FUN for our global partners and guests,” added Antonio Bautista.

For more information on franchising opportunities visit www.daveandbusters.com/franchising or email InternationalDevelopment@daveandbusters.com

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. Dave & Buster’s has 148 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Main Event operates 52 centers in 17 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games, and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com www.mainevent.com

About Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group "Believe in what you do & you shall become the master of your craft”

This phrase inspired Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair to start his first theme park in Riyadh, which was "an unprecedented leap” in the tourism and entertainment sector, a sector that ran on mere "coincidence.” Here in Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group, we turned "the dream” into an organized industry that aspires to be the best locally, regionally, and internationally. Sheikh Abdul Mohsen’s vision began with the need for tourism and entertainment in the Gulf region, which led to the opening of parks, and recreational centers in 1978, making him the Sheikh of Tourism in the Gulf Region. The roots of our companies were based on research and planning and deep consideration for all aspects of success.

Now, many people look to us with deep appreciation and respect. Each of our companies has its own story of success, and together they crowned us as a holding company, an umbrella for all companies and businesses. Holding is the mother and protector of our businesses, which began from the first day of networking that Sheikh Abdul Mohsen started to a glorious road that we hope to continue.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Antonio Bautista

antonio.bautista@daveandbusters.com