Dave Chenet, CFA Joins Presidio Capital Management as the New Director of Wealth Management

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidio Capital Management, one of San Diego's leading wealth management firms, is proud to announce that Dave Chenet, CFA will be joining the firm as the new Director of Wealth Management.

Dave brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and has a passion for helping families and businesses navigate financial markets by building solutions designed to meet their goals. Prior to joining Presidio, Chenet served as the Chief Investment Officer for a boutique wealth management firm in the New York City area where he not only oversaw the firm's investment portfolios but was directly responsible for managing many of the client relationships.

Dave has gone on to earn some of the highest regarded credentials in the industry. He is a charter holder of both a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA®) which he uses to construct and manage client portfolios. In addition to his professional designations, Dave has obtained a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University.

"Upon meeting the team at Presidio, I was immediately drawn to their mission. Their dedication to client success and passion to be at the forefront of wealth management made it an easy choice. I am grateful for this opportunity to help lead and expand Presidio to achieve their objectives," states Dave.

As Presidio continues to expand, Chenet will play a crucial role in formulating and developing investment strategies, acting as a resource to the wealth management team, and delivering exceptional service to his clients.

Dustin TenBroeck, President and Founder of Presidio Capital Management, commented, "Years ago, I had a chance to work with Dave at a prior firm and he helped me a lot in those years structure better wealth management solutions for our clients. He brings a vast skillset, and we are honored to have him on the team. I am excited for what he can do for the organization and the impact he will be able to bring to our clients."

When he's not working, you can find Dave buried in a book, at a CrossFit gym, trying a new recipe or playing with his corgi named Izzy.

About Presidio Capital Management

Recently recognized in the top five for RIA Channel's 2022 Top Wealth Managers by Growth, Presidio offers a math-based approach to client solutions to ultimately help them live better lives. The firm manages approximately $280 Million across approximately 200 households. The firm specializes in portfolio construction, financial planning, and designing and implementing sustainable income strategies for individuals, families, and trusts.

For more information, visit www.presidiocm.com

