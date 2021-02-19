Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group, Featured on SIA's Staffing 100 North America List for 6th Consecutive Year

READING, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group, has been featured on SIA's annual Staffing 100 North America list for the sixth consecutive year, and the eighth time overall. The SIA Staffing 100 celebrates notable individuals whose impact on the workforce solutions ecosystem elevates the industry and drives its evolution.

The 2021 Staffing 100 North America list is a prestigious recognition awarded to those in the industry who helped take it forward; 2020 was particularly challenging as they led through the turbulent time of the pandemic. This unranked list includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, operation gurus, innovators, and others. It includes women and men who are spearheading growth for their organization and the industry by creating efficient processes, using technology to create new models of work that are driven by people, and setting the gold standard for operational practices and business performance.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Staffing 100 North America honorees. These leaders have displayed tremendous skill and resourcefulness amidst the uncertainty and volatility of the past year, meeting the moment with grace and agility," said Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, media products, SIA. "From the deployment of healthcare workers to needed allyship at a time when diversity matters most to launching new solutions, these leaders are helping the industry to reach greater heights."

"The talent solutions industry has always been nimble in order to keep up with the spaces it serves, but 2020 challenged us all to evolve at a rapid rate and innovate in entirely new ways," said Dave MacKeen. "It called for transformation far beyond business, but rather in the unity of our communities. I'm proud to lead Eliassen Group as we achieve success in our business, our communities, and our culture through innovation that keeps us together in the face of unprecedented challenges."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, life sciences, and government services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach. For more information, visit http://www.eliassen.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in London, England. For more information, visit www.staffingindustry.com.

Media Contact

Sandra G. Callahan

Eliassen Group

781 205 8148

Related Links

http://www.eliassen.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dave-mackeen-ceo-of-eliassen-group-featured-on-sias-staffing-100-north-america-list-for-6th-consecutive-year-301231758.html

SOURCE Eliassen Group