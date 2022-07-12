Dave Muller Named Executive Vice President of Tandym Group's Technology Vertical

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company announced today that Dave Muller has been promoted to Executive Vice President of the Company's technology vertical, Tandym Tech. Muller previously served as Senior Vice President, Technology, and is a key member of the Executive Leadership team.

In his new role, Muller will oversee the growth of Tandym Tech through a focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions. "As we scale Tandym Tech, we will continue to add key local leaders in new tech markets to expand our footprint," said Muller. "We take a highly consultative approach and work with our clients to find the right solution for their technology needs. If we can identify additional ways to create value through our services, our team is here to deliver the right resources."

Tandym Group Chief Executive Officer Larry Dolinko said, "Dave is an exceptional leader and has made a tremendous impact to Tandym since he joined us. I look forward to his continued leadership driving growth in Tandym Tech." Dolinko added, "All clients at Tandym Group have the potential to be a Tandym Tech client, leveraging our deep domain knowledge and vast consultant resources. Incremental growth will be achieved through targeted M&A activity to expand our geographic footprint and bolster technology competencies to our clients."

Muller is a recognized leader in the staffing industry with more than twenty years of experience. Prior to joining Tandym Group, he held operational and sales leadership roles in several technology and general staff augmentation firms. Throughout his career, Muller has been involved in developing and servicing customers across various end markets, consistently delivering top-tier results to his clients.

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group (formerly The Execu|Search Group) is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

