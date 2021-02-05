Dave Oury, President of Medical Leverage, a communications company, Accepted into Forbes Agency Council, As the Company Marks Nearly Two Decades of Medical Communications Leadership

CARY, N.C., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Leverage (ml) is proud to be marking ~2 decades of leadership within the medical communications community. Through its history, ml has led its clients with insight, strategy, and a commitment to excellence. Implementing its vision of elevating healthcare communication through education, the president of the company, Dave Oury, has joined the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Dave was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Dave Oury into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"On behalf of everyone that works at ml, I am honored and excited to have been invited to be a member of such a high-value community of business leaders held within the Forbes Agency Council. I am hopeful that through active participation, both Medical Leverage and myself will benefit from other's experience and wisdom, helping us continue to cement our leadership role in the medical communications community."

ABOUT MEDICAL LEVERAGE

Medical Leverage is a medical communication company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

Over the past ~20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within U.S. and international companies. We know that behind every product there is a patient; and behind every program, there is a healthcare professional. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on their patients and healthcare professionals.

