Dave Aktie
WKN DE: A3D4BP / ISIN: US23834J2015
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12.03.2026 15:47:03
Dave Stock Soars 150% in a Year as Newly Disclosed $7 Million Buy Signals Confidence in Fintech Upstart
On February 17, 2026, Findell Capital Management disclosed a buy of 32,000 shares of Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) in the fourth quarter, with the estimated transaction value at $6.88 million based on the quarterly average price.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Findell Capital Management increased its position in Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 32,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $6.88 million based on the mean unadjusted close for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Meanwhile, the fund’s quarter-end valuation for its Dave stake rose by $7.92 million, a figure that includes both share purchases and price movements.Dave leverages its digital platform to deliver a suite of financial products aimed at users who want more control and flexibility than traditional banks offer. Its business model centers on technology-enabled services that address everyday financial needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Dave Inc Registered Shs
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Dave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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20.02.26
|Dave Lewis plans executive overhaul at ‘fat and happy’ Diageo (Financial Times)
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15.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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10.11.25
|Diageo names former Tesco boss Dave Lewis as chief (Financial Times)
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03.11.25
|Ausblick: Dave mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)