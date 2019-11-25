Dave Wilson Nursery Announces Acquisition of Fredriks Nursery in Ripon, CA

HICKMAN, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Dave Wilson Nursery has announced the purchase of the assets of Fredriks Nursery in Ripon, CA. The acquisition will increase environment-controlled greenhouse tree farming by thirteen additional acres, allowing for significant growth within the Dave Wilson Nursery potted tree division, thus confirming tremendous and rapid growth for the largest nut and fruit tree nursery in the world.

"For some time our leadership team at Dave Wilson Nursery had their eyes set on greenhouse expansion to meet the growing demands of tree farmers," mentions CEO Bill Reid. "When David Fredrik approached us with the opportunity to purchase, the deal came together quickly. This has been a win-win because David wanted to sell and we're looking to grow our potted division. Obviously, the acquisition is better than new build construction for environmental and timing reasons."

Currently used as a flower nursery, the greenhouses will undergo technological enhancements to adhere to Dave Wilson Nursery's stringent quality requirements for growing almond, walnut and stone fruit varieties and rootstock. Compared to farming open ground, greenhouse farming allows for more efficient and productive farming with increased consistency.

Fredriks Nursery presently employs approximately twenty full-time staff and one hundred and forty seasonal employees. With the location of the Fredriks Nursery facility within thirty miles of the Dave Wilson Nursery Hickman headquarters, seamless internal operations transition will ensue.

"When the opportunity to sell to a fellow Central Valley family-owned business presented itself, it made sense for our family to sell at this time in our life. We believe that Dave Wilson Nursery will be a good partner here in Ripon and we're pleased by the local leadership," according to David Fredrik, President.

The deal is scheduled to close in January 2020, with crop conversion goals set for this Winter and early Spring. Additional production from the new facility should be delivered to our customers as soon as Fall 2020.

About Dave Wilson Nursery:

Established in 1938, Dave Wilson Nursery is a family owned and operated tree nursery with headquarters in Hickman, CA. and an office in Reedley, CA. The largest commercial nut and fruit tree nursery in the world, specialties include almond, walnut and stone fruit commercial varieties. To learn more about the DWN "potted" division, please click on the following video link or visit davewilson.com

About Fredriks Nursery:

Founded in 1986 by David and Glenn Fredrik and located in Ripon, the flower nursery produces and distributes annuals, perennials, ground covers, vegetables and vegetative varieties throughout Northern California. For more information please visit fredriks.com

