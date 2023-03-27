David Harmon, founder of Wine.com Comes Out of Retirement for the Blockchain NFT Wine Club

NAPA, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! The founder of Wine.com is coming out of retirement to be a partner of the world's first NFT Wine Club. After selling one of the largest online retailers of wine in the world Wine.com in 1999 for 10 million dollars, founder David Harmon sought out a new opportunity with NFT Wine Club and the Blockchain. David Harmon joins CEO Matt Trainer and President Brett Hudson in this technology frontier movement.

For someone with an avid history in the winesphere, Harmon is the perfect addition to the founding team with his anecdotal stories that have captured people for years. He knows his way around a great wines and loves to tell their story. Harmon tells fascinating tales of his past adventures that only get greater with a glass of fine wine. From stories of when he was Robert Mondavi's chauffeur in high school to working with the latest rap star, he's lived quite the life. While Harmon's adventures have taken him around the world, his newest venture with NFT Wine Club will allow him to expand his audience and conduct virtual wine tastings on his screen from anywhere he pleases within the NFT Wine Club metaverse.

As a member of this Exclusive Wine Community, members will have access to the annual NFT Wine Fest, which will be available only to NFT holders. With elite status and luxury perks, this exclusive club of wine and tech enthusiasts makes it all worthwhile. With only 3,600 of these Wine NFTs, the real luxury comes from being one of the first 250 who are slated as "Founding Members" and reveals additional perks.

All NFT Wine Club member owners receive a "real magnum" of the finest wine coming out of Napa, a priceless value since each bottle is individually hand-etched and signed by David Harmon with your NFT Vine location in our Napa vineyard, and the QR code on the bottle can be scanned, which takes you to the NFT vineyard via GoogleEarth. Finding out where you really are in the #metaverse just got a whole lot cooler. It's no secret that investing within this industry has become more and more popular, and by combining Wine and NFTs, there is an incentive to increase the floor price. Wine has continued to prove itself to be a top-tier resilient asset, and as a member of the NFT Wine Club, a new community can now take part in the advanced movement with true powerhouses leading the way.

NFT Wine Club and Immutable Holdings via NFT.com have aligned their marketing efforts in a synergistic launch of both their platforms.

NFT.com is the one-stop shop for NFTs. The platform brings artists, collectors, creators, and fans together to buy, sell, and engage with NFTs wherever they exist. "NFT.com is happy to serve as a home for new entrants to the Web3 and NFT space, and to help creators introduce their collections to the wider community," said Jordan Fried, CEO of NFT.com and Immutable Holdings. "We're excited to welcome the NFT Wine Club to our platform as they build out an Exclusive Wine Community."

About Immutable Holdings, Inc.

Immutable Holdings is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multi-billion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Coffee and Crypto, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/

About the NFT Wine Club

NFT Wine Club is extending the concept to cultivate a community where wine lovers, luxury, metaverse, blockchains, and collectibles meet real life.Members get access to our real world vineyard in Napa, California, digital vine owner ship, wine reality game, educational workshops, and our annual NFT Wine Fest live event held in our vineyard each September. Our NFT Wine Club has 3600 real-life vines that are tied to a digital NFT on the blockchain. We are bridging the artistry of NFTs, crypto, and fine wine!

For more information on the NFT Wine Club and how you can get whitelisted, visit nftwineclub.com

