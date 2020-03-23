David Kenner is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ENCINO, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kenner is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Expert Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his devotion and sterling service as an Attorney at Kenner Law Firm.

Located near Los Encinos State Historic Park, Kenner Law Firm provides legal services in the areas of criminal defense and civil matters, primarily focusing on litigation in complex criminal and quasi-criminal cases. Mr. Kenner was admitted to practice law by the State of California in 1986. For the last fifty years, he has represented thousands of clients in State and Federal courts including white-collar crimes and Federal homicide cases. An acclaimed attorney, he has questioned in litigation governmental agencies, such as the FBI, and has tried cases against attorneys general, district attorneys, and U.S. attorneys. Revered for his accomplishments, he is one of the best attorneys in the

U.S.

Mr. Kenner represents high profile clients. He serves as an executive and head counsel at Death Row Records, an American record label established in 1991. He has represented rappers Suge Knight, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur. At one point, he was handling six pending cases for the label; including a bodyguard's homicide charge that additionally incriminated Snoop Dogg, one of the group's most famous stars. On account of Mr. Kenner's diligence and dedication, Snoop Dogg and his bodyguard were acquitted.

One of Mr. Kenner's many career highlights was in May of 1990 when he served as a defense counsel in the first Federal drug kingpin case; it is known as one of the most significant drug prosecutions of its time. The case involved an international drug ring that connected street gangs in Los Angeles to drug lords in Columbia. Other accomplishments include the acquittal of two Hells Angels bikers who were charged with attempted murder for a 2006 gunfight that resulted in injuries to several members of rival Outlaws Motorcycle Club. In 2017, he played himself in the documentary Who Killed Tupac?

In preparation for his career, Mr. Kenner attended one of the top twentieth best law schools in the U.S., earning a Juris Doctorate from the University Of Southern California Gould School Of Law. A frontrunner in his field, he maintains affiliations with the California Bar Association.

