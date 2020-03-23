David M. Way, O.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SPRING, Texas, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David M. Way, O.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Founder and an Optometrist at Spring Klein Vision Center.

Located in the greater Houston area at 6603 Farm to Market 2920, Spring Klein Vision Center offers the gamut of eye care services to all ages. Services include eye exams, specialty contacts, and treatment for a variety of eye diseases, including macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. Dr. Way accepts all insurances.

Catering to his patients, Dr. Way likes discussing and educating patients on eye health. He especially enjoys working with children, managing complex contact lens fitting, and co-managing eye surgeries, including cataracts and Lasik. In addition to his role at his practice, he intermittently lectures to students and other doctors about how to manage a successful practice. Previously, he served as an attending doctor at the University of Houston College of Optometry.

Dr. Way remains aware of changes in his field by maintaining affiliations with prominent organizations. He serves as a member of the Texas Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association, and a diplomat of the American Board of Optometry.

A noted humanitarian, Dr. Way established a program where he works with Klein ISD nurses to provide free eye care and glasses to students in need. He was awarded the Friend of Freedom Award for this service.

Outside of work, Dr. Way enjoys waterskiing, fishing, hunting, target/skeet shooting, and spending time with his family: wife Sharon, triplet daughters Sydney, Morgan, and Natalie, and son Aidan.

