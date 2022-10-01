David Mason Highlights the Role of Black Soldiers in the American Civil War with a New Novel in the Trilogy, The Self-liberation of Parson Sykes

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMG ePublishing, LLC is thrilled to announce the release of the first novel in the trilogy, The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes, subtitled Enslavement in Southampton County, Virginia. Author David J. Mason puts together an intriguing 206-page novel based on the true story of his great-grandfather Parson Sykes, who was born into slavery in the 19th century in Southampton County, Virginia.

The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes highlights the crucial role that the Black troops and their White officers played during the civil war as members of the United States Colored Troops (USCT). The novel describes how Parson, who had a clear vision for his future and aspired to achieve freedom in his life, decided to act in 1864 during the Civil War and fled with his brothers from their slave master. They enlisted in the Union Army as members of the United States Colored Troops (USCT), where they discovered that there, too, they had to face prejudice and discrimination against Black soldiers.

Mason says of the novel, "The story of Parson's self-liberation and his military service has always intrigued me. I hope this documentary style novel, which is based on a true story, will draw attention to the important role Black soldiers and their White officers played during the Civil War as members of United States Colored Troops (USCT)."

Mason provides readers with a detailed story and a lot of food for thought. Above all, he emphasized his great-grandfather's thirst for freedom, making him a remarkable and captivating figure. Furthermore, Mason paints a clear picture of people and events. He ably captures the mindset of Parsons owner Jacob Williams and clarifies the contributions made by Black soldiers in the civil war.

Literary Titan recently reviewed the novel and said, "This enlightening story provides a glimpse into the brutality of this oppression, and the inhumane hardships enslaved people had to endure… I highly recommend this informative and thought-provoking novel for its candid and realistic narration..."

Website: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/the-self-liberation-of-parson-sykes

ISBN: 978-0-9770598-4-3

