David Meltzer's Late-Night Entrepreneurial Show, "Office Hours" Returns for Season 3 on Apple TV

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, February 17th, the third season of David Meltzer's late-night entrepreneurial show Office Hours premieres on Apple TV and will be available in more than 100+ countries around the world upon its release. The third installment of Office Hours features a new cast of thought leaders, billionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers to share their insights on dealing with success, failure, and everything in between. Hosted by Author, Speaker, and Entrepreneur, David Meltzer.

Season Three promises to be as inspiring and informative as ever, with a list of guests that include Gary Vaynerchuck, Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends, Rob Dyrdek, TV Personality, Founder and CEO of Dyrdek Machine, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, Hall of Fame tennis coach Rick Macci, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion, Carli Lloyd, top Beverly Hills luxury real estate agent, Josh Flagg, Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Dyan Cannon, and many more.

Alongside David are a fantastic array of co-hosts, including Thomas "T.J." Colaiezzi, Founder & CEO of LifeBrand, Dr. Lacey Book, Founder & CEO of the Black Diamond Club, Colin Fitzpatrick Founder, Chief Executive Officer of Animal Concerts, John Cerasani, Venture Capitalist and Podcast Host of the "2000 Percent Raise," and Rick Jordan, cybersecurity expert and CEO of ReachOut Technology.

This season will also feature new Executive Spotlights with trailblazing entrepreneurs including Chance Welton, Co-Founder of Abundance.io, Nekter Juice Bar President and Co-Founder Steve Schulze, Erika Perez, Founder & CEO of Blue Mist Wellness, and Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technologies (NASDAQ: VERB), among others.

With amazing guests sharing their playbooks for success, this season will help viewers learn how to be consistent and persistent in the pursuit of their potential as entrepreneurs and agents of change in the world. Each episode will also feature an "Unstoppable Entrepreneur Award" honoree, a special recognition for guests who are creating exceptional positive impact.

Providing the "Unstoppable Entrepreneur Award" this season is renowned business leader, CEO, and founder of Insurance Lounge, Michael DeLaGrange. This award will be presented in partnership with The Unstoppable Foundation, whose mission is to bring sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone.

"I'm so excited to have partnered with Apple TV once again for Season Three of Office Hours," says executive producer David Meltzer. "It's my mission to create content that gives entrepreneurs the tools to be their best, and I can't wait to share this new season with the world."

Tune in to the premier episode of Office Hours Season 3 on February 17th and don't miss out on the opportunity to learn from some of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time.

About the Host:

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive.

Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | TikTok

Media Contact:

Jake Fleshner

310-880-9259

jfleshner@dmeltzer.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-meltzers-late-night-entrepreneurial-show-office-hours-returns-for-season-3-on-apple-tv-301746475.html

SOURCE David Meltzer Enterprises