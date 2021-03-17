David Rogers Joins Outset Global in Hong Kong as Managing Director

HONG KONG, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outset Global (outsetglobal.com), one of the world's leading independent outsourced trading solutions firms, announced today that David Rogers has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Hong Kong office to help further expand their regional Asia-Pacific offering.

This follows other senior additions that Outset Global have made this past two years globally, adding a raft of seasoned professionals to what is one of the fastest-growing segments in the financial services industry. David brings 21 years of experience in financial markets, 14 of these in the region, having worked at leading buy and sell side institutions around the world.

Regulatory change, focus on internal costs and technological advancements have led to asset managers, of all sizes, to examine outsourced trading in order to focus on core strengths. As one of the original firms in the space, having operated since 2011, Outset have an established and well-known brand and have had a licensed, on-the-ground presence in Hong Kong since 2019.

A data-driven technologist, David started his career at Goldman Sachs in London as a Global Portfolio Trading sales trader, before spending 7 years at UBS in London, Tokyo and Hong Kong, building and being responsible for PT and Electronic Trading platforms. In 2012 he elected to move to the buy side, where he set up Fidelity Management & Research's Asian trading desk, before being asked to run multi-asset trading for State Street Global Advisors at the start of 2017.

He holds a BEng in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Reading, and a Masters in Automotive Design from Cranfield University.

About Outset Global

Outset Global is one of the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firms. We provide bespoke trading services to hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices, equipping them with a cost effective solution for their trading needs. With offices in New York, Hong Kong and London, we offer a true global 24/5 buyside trading experience for clients. Outset creates an efficient, accretive model that can simplify and streamline trading operations while at the same time increase market reach. Importantly, we are independent and broker-neutral, providing for the client "best execution" and meeting their needs without compromise. The result for our clients is a quality service married with cost efficiencies, one that reaches our network of 300+ global brokers, and offers true flexibility in execution and commission management in the ever-changing execution landscape.

