David Stinnett Purchases 27,000 Karman Holdings Shares for $1 Million. Is the Defense Contractor Now a Buy?

Director David Stinnett purchased 27,000 shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) on Sept. 16, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.32); post-transaction value based on Sept. 16, 2026 market close ($36.94).

Karman Holdings Inc. is a specialized aerospace and defense manufacturer with approximately 1,400 employees operating from Huntington Beach, California. The company maintains a focused business model centered on the development and production of critical aerospace systems and components for defense and space markets. With trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of $589.6 million and net income of $37.2 million, Karman Holdings operates as a mid-cap supplier to the aerospace and defense industrial base, positioning itself as a provider of specialized, high-performance systems for mission-critical applications.

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