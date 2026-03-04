04.03.2026 18:34:38

Davide Campari-Milano FY25 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (DVDCY.PK, DVDCF.OB, CPR.MI) on Wednesday reported fiscal 2025 group net profit of 346.3 million euros, compared to 201.6 million euros last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 0.29 euros.

Adjusted net profit for the full year was 386.1 million euros, up 2.7% from 376.0 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 2.7% to 0.32 euros.

Net sales declined 0.6% on a reported basis to 3.05 billion euros but grew 2.4% organically, reflecting growth across 24 countries and all brand houses despite a challenging operating environment.

Adjusted EBIT increased 5.3% to 636.9 million euros, with the margin improving to 20.9% from 19.7% a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA rose 7.2% to 785.2 million euros with a margin of 25.7%.

The board proposed a dividend of 0.10 euros per share, up 54% from 0.065 euros last year.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company expects continued organic revenue growth and modest margin expansion despite an estimated 30 million euros impact from U.S. Tariffs.

