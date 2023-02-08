David's Bridal and Something Borrowed Blooms Tie the Knot in New Branded Partnership

The renowned bridal retailer has teamed up with Something Borrowed Blooms to deliver premium-quality silk florals to the modern couple.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal , the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority and Something Borrowed Blooms, the leader in premium silk floral rentals, announced today they have entered into a branded partnership to reimagine the wedding and special occasion space. David's Bridal and Something Borrowed Blooms said "I do" to curating a comprehensive shopping journey for their customers, grounded in their shared commitments to delivering the highest quality products without compromise for every bride and budget.

The partnership bloomed organically for both brands as they celebrate the most joyful and memorable occasions in their customers' lives. From their relentless focus on serving the customer to the exceptional quality and artistry of their products, both David's Bridal and Something Borrowed Blooms are rapidly rethinking every step of the customer experience and shopping journey. Both brands provide product offerings and resources that alleviate the stress and cost of wedding planning. Something Borrowed Blooms rent-to-return model ensures the wedding flowers are picture-perfect without breaking the bank. They offer a variety of pre-arranged collections to fit every wedding aesthetic and emulate the look and scent of real florals at a fraction of the cost of traditional flowers.

"Florals are an incredibly important component to the wedding day - they tell a story, elevate the ambiance, and bring joy to the big day," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer for David's Bridal. "Our new partnership with Something Borrowed Blooms was a natural fit. Their core belief that your budget shouldn't limit your big moments as well as their thirst for innovation runs parallel with our foundational values in service. We are thrilled to team up with Something Borrowed Blooms to bring even more value to our customers."

"Since founding Something Borrowed Blooms, we've been on a mission to revolutionize the wedding flower industry, offering more affordable, convenient, and sustainable wedding flowers for all couples. Partnering with David's Bridal, a legacy brand within the wedding and events industry, is a pivotal moment in that journey; allowing us to reach and empower more couples with budget and eco-friendly options throughout the wedding planning process. We're proud to share the Something Borrowed Blooms experience with the David's Bridal community" says Lauren Bercier, co-founder and CEO.

In their new partnership, David's Bridal has stated that Something Borrowed Blooms will have a digital presence across the retailer's touchpoints as well as exclusive offers for Diamond Loyalty members, with plans to continually build out exposure for their floral partner.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Pearl by David's, Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Anomalie, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Something Borrowed Blooms

Something Borrowed Blooms is an e-commerce silk floral company that is modernizing the wedding flower industry by offering a rental model that has changed the way couples plan and pay for wedding flowers. Founded by Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan, the female-lead company currently serves an average of 1,200 weddings per month across the United States and Canada. Providing the highest quality silk florals and modern designs, the company provides an affordable and stress-free floral alternative that is more sustainable than fresh flowers. To learn more about Something Borrowed Blooms visit www.somethingborrowedblooms.com and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

