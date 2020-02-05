David's Bridal Announces Nancy Viall as Chief Merchandising Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today that Nancy Viall has been appointed Chief Merchandising Officer. Nancy joined the company on February 4, 2020.

Viall has over twenty-five years of merchandising and product development experience, including leadership roles at Avenue Stores and The Talbot's LLC. In her role at David's Bridal, Nancy will oversee the company's merchandising, product development and designer licensing strategies. Nancy will serve on the executive leadership team and will report into James Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal.

"Nancy is a seasoned retail executive and merchant who is just as passionate about the customer as we are. She is a magnetic leader who has driven continuous top tier results and has seen significant achievement in rebuilding and repositioning brands," said Jim Marcum. "Nancy has a proven track record for delivering results and we're thrilled to have her on our team as we continue to grow and build on the success we've established over the past 70 years."

"I am honored to join David's as their Chief Merchant during such an exciting period of growth," Viall said. "I look forward to working with the incredible team to continue to delight brides and expand into new categories as the market-leading wedding and special occasion dress company," Viall said.

Viall has held multiple executive positions in retail over the course of her career. She comes to David's Bridal from Avenue Stores LCC, where she was Chief Merchandising Officer. In her role, she was responsible for increasing market share, improving business structures and driving new growth initiatives. Prior to Avenue Stores, Viall was a long-standing member of the Talbots' leadership team. She spent 20 years in roles of increasing seniority, starting as a merchant and rising to Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager. There, she played an integral role in the launch and expansion of Talbots' plus size concept. Additionally, she developed, directed, and oversaw the execution of the merchandise vision and growth strategies for multiple departments and categories including footwear and accessories. Prior to Talbots, Nancy held merchandising positions at Casual Corner and May Department Stores Company.

