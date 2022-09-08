David's Bridal Announces Second Annual $99 and Under Warehouse Sale with over 20,000 gowns, dresses and accessories

The retailer will host its second annual $99 and Under Warehouse Sale at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center September 30-October 2

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today it will host its second annual $99 and Under Warehouse Sale. The weekend-long warehouse sale offers deep discounts on thousands of the retailer's most popular styles up to 80% off.

Located at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Hall E, the $99 and Under Warehouse Sale is David's Bridal's biggest sale of the year. Throughout the three-day event, bridal gowns will range from $49-$99, dresses are $20, veils, accessories, and shoes are $5-$10. These deals are not one to miss. The sale is open to the public on Friday, September 30 from 12:00–5:00 pm, Saturday, October 1 from 9:00 am-6:00 pm, and Sunday, October 2 from 9:00 am–4:00 pm. The event will also include a live DJ, giveaways, and prizes throughout the weekend including events like 'all you can grab' 30-second shopping sprees at select times during the three-day event.

In support of the retailer's Frontline Fierce philanthropic initiative, David's is proud to offer all frontline workers (i.e., police, fire, teachers, medical personnel, etc.), early access to shop on Friday, September 30 from 10:00 am–12:00 pm with a valid ID. The first 200 frontline workers will receive a FREE occasion dress and a goodie bag filled with surprises.

The event will also proudly serve as a donation location for Operation Deploy Your Dress. Attendees can bring a new or gently used/pre-loved dress for donation to honor and support military servicepeople and military spouses. David's also teamed up with Brides Across America to gift 20 deserving individuals a private shopping experience before the event opens to the public where they will receive a free wedding gown, all accessories and a swag bag of goodies for their big day.

"We are thrilled to be back hosting our second annual warehouse sale," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer for David's Bridal. "With the Fall/Winter RSVP season upon us, we wanted to provide our customers with a fun pop-up experience to shop the thousands of dresses, accessories, and shoes we have in our extensive inventory. These are stunning styles at deeply discounted price points for all occasions—weddings, prom, homecoming, date night, girls' trips and beyond. The $99 and Under Warehouse Sale is a great opportunity to get out, have fun, and fill your closet with new styles for life's most magical events."

David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community.

