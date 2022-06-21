David's Bridal Launches Semi-Annual 'Sale-a-Bration' with Unprecedented Deals for a Limited Time

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubbed the epic "sale-a-bration," David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, kicks off its biggest sale event today, June 21 through July 5. With deals up to 60% off across all categories including bridal, dresses, shoes, accessories and gifts, this sale is not one to miss.

The retailer proudly offers the widest collection of dresses for all of life's magical moments – from the wedding to homecoming, prom, graduation, date night or simply for those who want to make the world their runway. This limited-time semi-annual event has something for everyone and every occasion. Customers can give their closet an update just in time for the summer social season with fashion forward trends from the little white dress, to jumpsuits, midis, handbags, shoes, accessories and more. Whatever her style is—playful, chic, daring or flirty, David's has showstopping looks, unmatched quality and craftsmanship at unbeatable price points.

While many retailers face challenges amid pent-up demand and ongoing supply chain disruptions, David's Bridal has remained steadfast in its vast assortment of on-hand inventory with over 300,000 dresses in the US and ready to ship. With hundreds of styles ranging in sizes 0-30, the retailer guarantees a dress by their customer's event date. This limited-time sale-a-bration offers unprecedented discounts (think: up to 70% off original price) on select items with additional offers for Diamond Loyalty members.

David's Bridal has responded to the evolving needs of the modern customer by offering unparalleled service and the most expansive product offerings in the industry at accessible price points, resulting in world class Net Promoter Scores month over month. David's continues unveiled innovative solutions to enhance the customer shopping journey, both in-store and online. In the past year alone, David's launched Guaranteed in Stock Bridesmaids collection, a comprehensive mobile planning app, 24/7 customer service, a first-of-its-kind loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty with member pricing, and announced the asset acquisitions of premier online wedding destinations, Forever Bride and Anomalie to better serve its customer at every touchpoint and continue to rapidly disrupt the bridal and special event space. This semi-annual sale-a-bration is the latest offering from the retailer to serve its customers for all of life's most magical events.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Anomalie, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davids-bridal-launches-semi-annual-sale-a-bration-with-unprecedented-deals-for-a-limited-time-301572321.html

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.