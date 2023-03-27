David’s Bridal Partners with Ashley To Help Brides Create a Space That Reflects Them and Inspires Love of Home With Ultimate Newlywed Deal.

Partnership kicks off brand's quarterly Trunk Shows to introduce new styles and partner offerings for Brides looking to maximize their wedding budget and start the newlywed journey with confidence

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today a new partnership with Ashley, the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in North America, to bring newlyweds a can't-miss deal that will help them create a space that reflects a new beginning and love of home. When asked, 60% of David's consumers told us they purchased furniture shortly after getting married, making David's Bridal and Ashley the perfect partners. On Friday, March 31 starting at 6 p.m., David's Bridal will offer a $100 David's Bridal gift card to the first five people in the store, a 10% discount for all shoppers, and a $100Ashley Cash to the first 25 people in the store at all locations across the U.S. The trunk show will be held from 6 PM to store close and will offer light bites, beverages, and a look at David's Bridal's new Spring 23' collection.

The new partnership is the latest advancement for the retailer as it continues to grow beyond the traditional bridal space, extending their reach by delivering solutions for the entire special event space and beyond. As David's Bridal continues to rapidly disrupt the wedding and event planning space, the brand has strategically expanded its portfolio of branded partnerships to offer exclusive discounts and a seamless planning experience for their customers. Teaming up with Ashley is the latest addition to the bridal retailer's growing partnerships portfolio including The Black Tux, Diamond Nexus, Little Tuxedos, Something Borrowed Blooms, Shutterfly, Sandals Resort, and more.

"We are thrilled to team up with Ashley to offer even more value to our customers. This collaboration speaks to our continued drive to diversify our product offerings with relevant and modern options for today's couples," says Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer for David's Bridal. "We pride ourselves on thinking through everything a bride may need, and this unexpected partnership is going to take one more to-do off a bride-to-be's plate reinforcing our commitment to stand beside her throughout her entire wedding planning journey and beyond."

"We couldn't be more thrilled about our partnership between David's Bridal and Ashley. Both brands offer exclusive designs and exceptional value across many styles from the couple's big day to their homes," said Elisabeth June, Senior Manager of Brand Strategy for Ashley. "We realize that many couples today already have their own sense of style, but still want to buy pieces that make their new home together unique and personal to their own relationship. Ashley and David's Bridal make the perfect fit, offering an endless assortment of style, selection and value for everyone.

Head to your local David's Bridal retail store on Friday, March 31 for a chance to take home this limited-time offer with Ashley. If you are unable to attend this month's event, David's Bridal is offering an exclusive promo code to shop at Ashley available via David's Bridal's Hot Deals on davidsbridal.com . Now through June 15, consumers can save $100 off an order of $750 or more on Ashley.com. For more information on this partnership and future David's Bridal collaborations, visit davidsbridal.com and follow David's Bridal on socials @davidsbridal.

Entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu.com managed and executed this program.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry and Rustic Wedding Chic, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the #1 furniture and mattress store in North America and one of the world's best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,125 locations in 67 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com and connect on social media through Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and TikTok , or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest .

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

FlyteVu

Sharon Okaah

Sharon.okaah@flytevu.com

434-996-3676

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davids-bridal-partners-with-ashley-to-help-brides-create-a-space-that-reflects-them-and-inspires-love-of-home-with-ultimate-newlywed-deal-301782223.html

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.