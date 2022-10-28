28.10.2022 12:42:56

DaVita Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $105.37 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $259.75 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.95 billion from $2.94 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $105.37 Mln. vs. $259.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.13 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.77 -Revenue (Q3): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 to $6.70

