DaVita Inc. Schedules 4th Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after the market closes the same day.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows: 

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST
Dial in number: 877-918-6630
International dial in: 517-308-9042
Webcast: Link

When calling in, please provide the operator the password "Earnings" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2022, DaVita served 200,000 patients at 2,776 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 352 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has worked collaboratively to help propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information 
Investors:
IR@davita.com

