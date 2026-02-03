DaVita Aktie
WKN: 897914 / ISIN: US23918K1088
|
03.02.2026 18:40:58
DaVita Inc Stock Soars 25% After DaVita Beats Q4 Results And Raises 2026 Outlook
(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) shares climbed 24.57%, trading at $138.51, up $27.32, after the kidney-care provider reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results that surpassed expectations and included robust guidance for 2026.
DaVita posted fourth quarter revenue of $3.62 billion, up nearly 10 percent year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.40, beating Wall Street estimates on both top and bottom lines. The company also delivered full-year results with higher earnings and significant cash flow, supported by share repurchases and refinancing actions.
Management's 2026 outlook calls for adjusted earnings well above consensus, reinforcing confidence in continued growth and execution. The company's performance underscored resilience in its core dialysis business, improving revenue per treatment and sustained free cash flow generation, while guidance for 2026 positioned earnings growth ahead of many analyst forecasts.
DVA opened the trading session sharply higher and sustained gains through the day as investors reacted to the earnings beat and upside guidance. Trading volume reflected strong market interest in DaVita's earnings and forward projections.
DaVita's share price has shown volatility over the past year, influenced by earnings cycles, sector dynamics, and investor sentiment around healthcare services, with the latest results driving a significant breakout move.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DaVita Inc Registered Shs
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert DaVita-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem DaVita-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.26
|Ausblick: DaVita präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DaVita Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DaVita Inc Registered Shs
|120,50
|0,92%