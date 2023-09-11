|
11.09.2023 22:54:00
DaVita Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat with UBS
DENVER, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its chief financial officer, Joel Ackerman, and its group vice president of investor relations, Nic Eliason, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by UBS on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:30 am EDT. To view the live webcast, visit the UBS page here and create a free registration.About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2023, DaVita served approximately 201,000 patients at 2,703 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 353 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.
Contact Information
IR@davita.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-inc-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-with-ubs-301923818.html
SOURCE DaVita
