DaVita Recognizes Nephrology Nurses with DAISY Award

Recognizes nurses who further DaVita's mission to be the provider and employer of choice.

DENVER, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. today announced that 56 of its nephrology nurses were honored with the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses during National Nurses Week. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize nurses who provide outstanding, compassionate care in more than 5,800 health care facilities across the country.

"In Italian, DaVita means 'to give life,' which is exactly what our nurses do every day," said Tina Livaudais, chief nursing officer for DaVita. "Each of our DAISY recipients is committed to nursing excellence and dedicated to compassionate patient care. I'm proud to celebrate this achievement and the many ways DaVita nurses positively impact our patients, their loved ones and their surrounding communities every day."

DaVita nurses and patient care technicians provide dynamic and holistic care to over 200,000 kidney patients nationwide. The provider's DAISY Award recipients were nominated by fellow employees (teammates) for driving clinical outcomes and consistently demonstrating DaVita's Caring Behaviors, known as WE CARE: Welcome, Empathize, Connection, Actively Listen, Respect and Encourage. These principles provide DaVita teammates the roadmap to fostering strong, meaningful relationships with patients at every step of their kidney care journey.

For their commitment to these behaviors and delivering the highest quality care, honorees received a personalized "Extraordinary Nurse" certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved sculpture called "The Healer's Touch."

The DAISY Foundation™ is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, doctor of humane letters and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. "Yet, these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at DaVita are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of the DAISY Award."

DaVita strives to create an environment of nursing and technician excellence through numerous growth programs. To learn more about how DaVita supports its nurses throughout their career, visit Careers.DaVita.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2023, DaVita served approximately 200,100 patients at 2,707 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 351 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

