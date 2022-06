DaVita Tumbles 10% To 20-month Low

(RTTNews) - Colorado-based healthcare company, DaVita Inc. (DVA), is trading 10% lower in the Tuesday market despite the US markets moving up. The company has also not released any stock-specific news to affect the shares. The company is currently trading at its lowest since August 2020.

The company provides dialysis services to patients suffering from kidney failure. It has 339 dialysis centers outside the US and 850 hospitals inside. Back in April, the company reached its 6-month high and since then, the stock has dropped 33%.

The stock is currently trading at $80.08, down $9.40 or 10.51% since the previous close at $89.48. The stock opened at $90.36 in the morning. In the past 52-weeks, the stock has ranged between $79.02 and $136.48 per share.