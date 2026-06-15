DaVita Aktie
WKN: 897914 / ISIN: US23918K1088
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15.06.2026 20:10:52
DaVita vs. Encompass Health: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Should you invest in a kidney care giant or a growing rehabilitation leader? Choosing between DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) requires weighing steady patient volumes against higher growth rates.DaVita focuses exclusively on kidney health, primarily providing life-saving dialysis services. Encompass Health operates a national network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals for patients recovering from serious injuries or illnesses. Both companies depend heavily on government reimbursement, making them stable but sensitive to policy shifts.DaVita provides essential dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. The company operates a massive network of 3,242 outpatient centers, with a heavy concentration in the United States. Revenue is highly concentrated in government-based programs, which account for roughly 68% of total U.S. dialysis patient service revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the company depends on Medicare and Medicare Advantage for a majority of its income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu DaVita Inc Registered Shs
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15.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier DaVita-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in DaVita von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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08.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert DaVita-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine DaVita-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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01.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert DaVita-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine DaVita-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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25.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier DaVita-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in DaVita von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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18.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel DaVita-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in DaVita von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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11.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert DaVita-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in DaVita von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|NYSE-Handel: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)