Davos 2020: Pan Gang, Chairman of Yili, Proposed "Ecosphere Economy" Concept

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 21 to 24, the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, themed by "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World", was held in Davos, Switzerland. As a representative of the global health food industry, Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., attended China Economic Outlook Session of this Annual World Economic Forum, in which he put forward that the "Ecosphere Economy" mode would become a new driving force for the development of globalization in the next decade.

In his speech at China Economic Outlook Session, Pan Gang expressed that "At present, the Ecosphere Economy, characterized by openness, inclusiveness, innovation driven and win-win cooperation, is becoming an important way for world economic development in the future. Yili will seize the opportunity to build a Global Health Ecosphere, promote the win-win cooperation in the global health industry, and work with all parties to discuss health issues while sharing the benefits and create a more sustainable future."

Pan was the first Chinese food industry entrepreneur debuting at the Davos Forum when he attended the Davos Forum in 2006, and was awarded Davos Young Global Leaders that year. Under his leadership, Yili achieved a historic breakthrough from No. 1 dairy company in China to be the No. 1 dairy company in Asia and it now ranks among the leading players globally.

Pan Gang's "Ecosphere Economy" originated from his deep insight into the world economic landscape. He believes that opportunities and competitions coexist in the development of the health food industry, which requires the cooperation of the whole industrial chain on a global scale to form a mutually beneficial and win-win "ecosphere" to realize the sustainable development of the whole industrial chain.

"Ecosphere Economy" has achieved initial success in Yili's practice. From establishing European Innovation Center to leading the implementation of "SINO-U.S. Food Wisdom Valley", from building Oceania Dairy Production Base to acquiring New Zealand Westland Milk Products, from developing Southeast Asian market to acquiring Chomthana, Thailand's largest local ice cream company, to investing in the construction of "Yili Future Intelligence and Health Valley", Yili has been promoting more comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in the global health industry in the process of building "Global Health Ecosphere".

Furthermore, Yili has established "Global Health Partner Development Alliance" with more than 20 enterprises worldwide and worked with 13 global strategic partners such as Tetra Pak and Firmenich to set up the first "sustainable international industrial supply chain" in the industry.

In addition to the industrial chain, many cross-industrial partners in the "Global Health Ecosphere" work together with Yili to advocate healthy concepts and lifestyles. For example, Yili and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) have been working together to promote wetland conservation and have also cooperated in the construction of organic pastures.

The advantages of "Ecosphere Economy" will be increasingly prominent in the context of economic globalization. It can be predicted that the globalization in the future is no longer just about one person, one enterprise or one country, but requires the joint efforts of all parties to accomplish cooperation and mutual benefits. To this end, the dream of "World Integrally Sharing Health" will go further in the development of "Ecosphere Economy".

