|
21.08.2023 12:51:20
DAX Attempts A Rebound Amidst Cooling Producer Prices
(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse attempted a rebound on Monday, from sharp losses in the previous two sessions amidst lower-than-expected producer prices. Producer price inflation, dropped for the first time since November 2020.
Data released earlier in the day showed producer prices in Germany declining 6 percent on an annual basis in July, compared to a rise of 0.1 percent in the previous month. Markets were expecting a decline of 5.1 percent.
The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,685.45, having gained 111 points or 0.71 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 15,570.35 and 15,711.95.
Only 7 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in the overnight negative territory.
Adidas topped with overnight gains of 2.5 percent. MTU Aero Engines, BMW, Airbus, SAP, Zalando, Brenntag, Commerzbank, Deutsche Telekom and Infineon Technologies have all gained more than 1 percent.
Siemens Energy and Vonovia have both declined close to 1 percent.
Amidst the Dollar's weakness resulting in the Dollar Index shedding 0.10 percent, the EUR/USD pair increased 0.24 percent higher to 1.0899. The pair ranged between 1.0869 and 1.0905.
In tandem with the global rise in bond yields, the ten-year German bond yield increased 0.61 percent to 2.636%, versus 2.62% at the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKurserholung dank Schnäppchenjägern: ATX und DAX stärker -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An der Wall Street ist ein freundlicher Handel zu beobachten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.