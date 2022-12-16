|
16.12.2022 11:53:19
DAX Burdened By Hawkish Central Bank Actions
(RTTNews) - The German stock market benchmark DAX extended losses, dropping close to a percent, amidst lingering pain over central banks world-wide hiking interest rates and also hinting at still more increases.
Meanwhile, data from Eurozone's PMI readings for December showed Services sector rising to 49.1 from 48.5 and Manufacturing sector increasing to 47.8 from 47.1.
Readings from the homeland showed Manufacturing PMI rising to 47.4 from 46.2 earlier and Services PMI increasing to 49 from 46.1 in November.
The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 13,868.65, down 0.84 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 13,842.83 and 14,011.25.
Only 6 scrips in the 40-scrip index are trading in overnight positive territory. Deutsche Bank and MTU Aero Engines have both gained more than 1 percent.
Sartorius topped with losses of 4.7 percent. Vonovia also lost more than 4 percent. Bayer, Brenntag, Infineon Technologies and Merck have all lost more than 2 percent.
The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0625, a tad lower than the previous close of 1.0626. The Dollar gained, lifting the Dollar Index by 0.06 percent to 104.62.
The ten-year bond yield has increased 5.52 percent to 2.1980%, versus 2.0830% at the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen der Notenbanken verunsichern Anleger: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag klar schwächer, der Dow Jones rutschte unter die 33.000-Punkte-Marke. Zum Wochenausklang ging es an den Märkten in Asien mehrheitlich abwärts.