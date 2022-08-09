Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 11:02:16

DAX Declines As Focus Turns To US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Tuesday as investors awaited Wednesday's key U.S. inflation print for clues on the Fed's next move. The benchmark DAX dropped 40 points, or 0.3 percent, to 13,647 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Automotive parts manufacturer Continental AG fell over 1 percent after it swung to a loss in the second quarter.

Automakers BMW and Volkswagen were seeing modest losses.

Munich Re gained 1 percent. The reinsurer kept its annual target unchanged after profit and premiums in the second quarter beat expectations.

Wacker Neuson shares slumped 4.7 percent. The maker of construction equipment and machines posted a decline in earnings for the first-half amidst persisting supply chain strains and high costs for materials, energy and shipping.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsianer warten gespannt auf US-Inflationsbericht: ATX und DAX gewinnen leicht -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas höher. Auch der DAX kann leicht zulegen. Zur Mitte der Woche schlossen die asiatischen Börsen tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen