DAX Declines As Focus Turns To US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Tuesday as investors awaited Wednesday's key U.S. inflation print for clues on the Fed's next move. The benchmark DAX dropped 40 points, or 0.3 percent, to 13,647 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Automotive parts manufacturer Continental AG fell over 1 percent after it swung to a loss in the second quarter.

Automakers BMW and Volkswagen were seeing modest losses.

Munich Re gained 1 percent. The reinsurer kept its annual target unchanged after profit and premiums in the second quarter beat expectations.

Wacker Neuson shares slumped 4.7 percent. The maker of construction equipment and machines posted a decline in earnings for the first-half amidst persisting supply chain strains and high costs for materials, energy and shipping.