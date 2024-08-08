DAX Declines On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday as fears over slowing U.S. growth returned to the fore, offsetting mostly upbeat earnings.

The benchmark DAX was down 132 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,483 after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Selling resumed in the tech sector, with Infineon falling 1.2 percent.

Insurer Allianz added 1.5 percent after posting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and affirming full-year targets.

Deutsche Telekom rallied 2 percent. The telecom firm raised its free cash flow outlook after reporting in-line Q2 core earnings.

Uniper declined 1.7 percent. The utility said it has sold sizeable quantities of its future hydropower output as part of a hedging strategy.

Industrial technology giant Siemens fell about 1 percent despite posting better-than-expected quarterly operating profit and confirming its full-year outlook.