DAX Declines On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday amid worries about commodity-led inflationary pressures, as Russia faced severed global backlash over its full-scale attack on Ukraine.

The benchmark DAX dropped 123 points, or 0.9 percent, to 13,877 after rising 0.7 percent the previous day.

Lufthansa shares slumped 5.6 percent. After reporting a loss in 2021, the airline said it could not provide a detailed outlook for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.

KION Group, a manufacturer of materials handling equipment, soared more than 10 percent after posting strong FY results.

Specialty chemicals company Evonik tumbled 3 percent after reporting lower than expected adjusted core profit for the fourth quarter.