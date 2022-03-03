|
03.03.2022 10:12:35
DAX Declines On Inflation Concerns
(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday amid worries about commodity-led inflationary pressures, as Russia faced severed global backlash over its full-scale attack on Ukraine.
The benchmark DAX dropped 123 points, or 0.9 percent, to 13,877 after rising 0.7 percent the previous day.
Lufthansa shares slumped 5.6 percent. After reporting a loss in 2021, the airline said it could not provide a detailed outlook for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.
KION Group, a manufacturer of materials handling equipment, soared more than 10 percent after posting strong FY results.
Specialty chemicals company Evonik tumbled 3 percent after reporting lower than expected adjusted core profit for the fourth quarter.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!